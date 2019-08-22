PORTLAND, Maine — A man trying to run from the scene of a burglary in Portland was caught by police early Thursday morning.

Investigators say an alarm went off at a construction site Thursday around 2:45 a.m. at 100 Fore Street. When police arrived, a man took off from the site but was caught and arrested. Police have not yet identified the man but say he is charged with burglary and theft.

Police have not said if this burglary was connected with a string of more than a dozen others in Portland in the last few weeks.

This is a breaking story and we'll update as we learn more.