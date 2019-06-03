SANFORD, Maine — Part of Main Street in Sanford is shut down this morning as crews respond to the scene of a structure fire at RepubliCash.

Several crews from York County were called to the scene for back-up.

The Sanford Fire Chief says no one was injured. Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. They say they called for a second alarm for ‘manpower’ only.

Many of the departments on the scene are still mourning the loss of Cpt. Joel Barnes.

The road is closed to traffic at this time. This story will be updated.

NCM