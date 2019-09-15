BRADFORD, Maine — Seven people were taken to a Bangor hospital Saturday evening following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Storer Road and Williams Road.

Police continue to investigate the crash, which took place just before 6:30 p.m., Chief Deputy William R. Birch of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release.

Mark Libby, 65, of Bradford, the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet 1500, was the only person in his vehicle.

Vance Corliss, 55, of Bradford, was driving a 2013 Ford F150, Birch said. The truck carried passengers Rebecca Corliss, 39, of Bradford, and four minors whose names have not yet been released.

Bradford and Corinth fire and rescue, Lagrange fire, Mayo ambulance, G&H Ambulance, Three Rivers Ambulance and the Life Flight of Maine ground crew responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available on Sunday.