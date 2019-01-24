BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Stewards of Boothbay Harbor, soon to be re-named Boothbay Harbor Waterfront Preservation, is a 501(c)(3) public charity that formed last year with the mission of creating public access to the town's waterfront. Now, the group's president, Ken Fitch, has announced they've signed a purchase and sale agreement for Cap'n Fish's Waterfront Inn: a hotel located at the heart of the town's Maritime District.

It was a property once sought by Boothbay Country Club owner and developer, Paul Coulombe. A year ago he proposed a re-zoning change for the waterfront that was met with resistance by residents, business owners, and fishermen who feared the authenticity of the area was at stake.

The proposal went before the town's planning board. The planning board recently released its recommendation to redraw the Maritime District zone to preserve more than 20% for the working waterfront and create a mixed-commercial zone with the rest.

Those who had opposed the original re-zoning plan called it a compromise. That plan is now under review by the board of selectmen.

Boothbay Harbor is one example of a waterfront community that's tasked with finding a balance between development and preserving a rich fishing history.

Last fall, a separate group called the Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation, formed as development pressures increased in Boothbay Harbor. The group wanted to make sure that deep water properties within the shelter of the harbor, and that are essential to the maritime community and its economy, are preserved.

After receiving "anonymous" and "generous" donations, the group signed a purchase and sale agreement for the Sea Pier, and at last check, ownership is still scheduled to be transferred next month. The Sea Pier is one of the largest lobster buying stations on the east side of the harbor.

Meanwhile, Ken Fitch of the Stewards of Boothbay Harbor said by taking ownership of Cap'n Fish's Waterfront Inn, the hope is to turn the area into a space the public will be able to use and easily access the water. He also said he did not approach the owner of the hotel until Coulombe had backed out of his plans to take over the property.

Cap'n Fish's Waterfront Inn will remain open and fully operational for summer 2019. The closing date is set for November 1, 2019.

A price for the deal was not disclosed.