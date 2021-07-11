Bomb threat at Fat Boys in Brunswick

Brunswick Police and Maine State Police determined there was no explosive device in or around the property.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A popular restaurant in Brunswick closed early on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

Just after 4:30 in the afternoon, the Brunswick Police Department was called to Fat Boys Drive-In after someone called in a bomb threat to the business.

By the time police arrived on the scene, they say everyone had already evacuated the building. Police say everyone was safe and there were no injuries. The parking lot was closed off during the investigation.

A Maine State Police explosives detection K-9 and handler assisted Brunswick police in the investigation. They determined there were no explosive devices on the property or in the building.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brunswick Police Det. John Roma or Officer Joshua Bernier with any information about this incident.