SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A missing South Portland man has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say 69-year-old Carlos Ordonez who had been missing since Tuesday, was found late Saturday afternoon, according to Press Herald.

Ordonez's body was found by a man walking his dog near the banks of the Fore River in South Portland on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Ordonez was last seen near the Old English Village area of South Portland.