FARMINGTON, Maine — The body of the Captain Michael Bell who died Monday in the explosion in Farmington will return home Tuesday morning.

Fire Capt. Michael Bell, 68, was a 30-year-member of the Farmington Fire Rescue and died in the powerful, apparent gas-related blast at LEAP Inc., that leveled the building, killing Bell and injuring seven others. Six other firefighters and a maintenance worker were sent to the hospital, as of Tuesday morning five still remain there.

A procession of fire and police crews from around the state will escort Bell's body from Augusta where it was autopsied at the Medical Examiner's Office beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The procession will arrive in Farmington around 10:30 a.m. driving down High Street onto Broadway and back down Main Street to the Farmington Fire Dept. and ending at the Wiles Remembrance Center Funeral Home at 137 Farmington Falls Road.

Police in Farmington are asking community members wishing to view the procession to remain off the road and stand a safe distance from the roadway.

Officials will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to update the community about the on-going investigation of what caused the explosion. Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was at the scene of the explosion Tuesday.

Farmington Police wrote on social media Monday night:

"All are encouraged to show support for Captain Bell served all of us with honor and courage. All of us at Farmington Police extend our deepest condolences to our family at Farmington Fire Rescue and to the family of Captain Bell. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with all victims and members of the Farmington Fire Department during this terrible time."

Route 2 near High Street and Farmington Falls Road will be closed all day Tuesday as crews work to investigate the exact cause of the blast.

Farmington Police say High Street will be closed from Franklin Avenue to the Farmington Falls Road. Traffic will be re-routed to the Whittier Road via road closure signs and barricades. Road closure signs will be posted at the intersection of Farmington Falls Road and Main Street. There will also be road closure signs on Route 2 in the area of Route 156 intersection.

The Farmington Fair that closed due to the explosion Monday is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday at its regularly scheduled time.

Drone footage of the explosion in Farmington taken just hours after the blast.

Bell was a part-time member of the department and among its seven in leadership roles.

Capt. Bell's brother Terry Bell, the department's chief, was among six other fire personnel injured, the state fire marshal's office said. Also hurt: Capt. Timothy D. Hardy, 40; Capt. Scott Baxter, 37; Capt. Baxter's father, Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64; Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24; and Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross.

Governor Janet Mills who is from Farmington and still lives there said Monday she knew the Bell family well and asked Mainers to send their hopes and prayers for the five still in the hospital.

"If you see a first responder tonight or tomorrow, please give them a hug and thank them for the service they perform for Maine people," Mills asked Mainers Monday evening after spending the day in Farmington accessing the explosion site.

