Body of 29-year-old missing Portland man found

DENMARK, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reports the body of a missing Portland man has been located near Pleasant Mountain in Denmark.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, the body of 29-year-old Samuel Kern was found by a K-9 team from the Maine Search and Rescue Dogs. His body was found approximately 2/3 of a mile from where his vehicle was located at the Fire Warden’s trailhead on Pleasant Mountain.

According to the MDIFW, Kern had told family he had planned to do some camping and left for his trip on Friday, September 18. After having no contact with Kern for several days, his family reported him missing on Wednesday, September 23. His vehicle was found that afternoon and search efforts began that evening by family and friends. The search was enhanced and managed by the Maine Warden Service later Wednesday evening and continued until the body was located.

Kern’s death is not considered suspicious. An examination of the body will take place by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.