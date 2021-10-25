Body found near Belfast shipyard, unclear if it is missing woman

Officials with the Belfast Police Department said they received calls from employees at the Front Street Shipyard Monday afternoon.

BELFAST, Maine — A body was found in the water near the footbridge in Belfast Monday, according to police.

Officials with the Belfast Police Department confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine they received calls from employees at the Front Street Shipyard just before 3 p.m.

When officers responded, they found the body in the Passagassawakeag River and notified Maine State Police and the Maine Medical Examiner's Officer.

The body was pulled from the river and taken to Augusta for an autopsy to determine a cause of death and an identity.

Police said it is still unclear if the body is that of Joy MacDonald, 40, who was reported missing last month.

More information will be released as it becomes available, according to officials.

