AUGUSTA, Maine — An online group of Maine bird spotters is asking members to stop posting specific locations of rare species over concerns they may be targeted by hunters.

Robin Robinson, administrator for the Maine Birds Facebook group, tells The Portland Press Herald members are now asked to limit posts about birds to a town or county.

Robinson says she wants to protect the birds from hunters and "overly zealous" seekers of rarities and owls.

Maine Audubon naturalist Doug Hitchcox says photographers also use social media to locate wildlife and often get too close.

Robinson acknowledges social media can increase the harassing of wildlife, but she says it also has the capacity to be an educational tool.

She says she hopes to find a balance between the two.

