AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers will hear a bill Wednesday afternoon in Augusta that would decriminalize prostitution in Maine.

L.D. 326 changes the term "prostitute" to "prostituted person," and repeals the crime of engaging in prostitution.

It would also allow a person convicted of a crime of engaging in prostitution in Maine to ask the court to expunge the record. The law would apply to the person providing the service. The person buying the service would still face criminal charges, according to Katie Walsh with the Maine House Democrats.

L.D. 548 would also prevent minors from being charged with prostitution.

