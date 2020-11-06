PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous newscast.

Evacuations were ordered as a lightning-caused fire burning in southern Arizona grew to 11,500 acres with 11% containment as of Saturday, officials said.

The Bighorn Fire is burning in Casa Adobes near Tucson.

It sparked in the Santa Catalina Mountains around 10 p.m. on June 5.

Residents of The Enclave at Pima Canyon, Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas, Pima Estates, Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas, Sin Vacas, Catalina Ridge Estates, and The Canyons were ordered to evacuate Friday.

Portions of the Catalina area near Catalina State Park, with boundaries at Southerland Trail on the west and Rollins Road on the north, are under "GO" evacuation order, Pima County officials said Saturday.

People in the following areas were asked to be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen:

The remaining area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road

The area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive

The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park

The area of southeast/east Oro Valley including all areas east of Oracle Road from north of Magee to Catalina State Park

Residents in those areas were asked to consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected areas with family or friends.

A cooling shelter is available at Canyon Del Oro High School in Oro Valley.

Residents of Pima County are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at emergencyalerts.pima.gov/.

More than 400 personnel, including seven hotshot crews, dozens of engines and multiple helicopters, are working to contain the fire.

Coronado National Forest officials said fire crews will experience the highest temperatures yet, topping 107 degrees with a chance of dry thunderstorms that could create erratic winds in the afternoon.

Firefighters working in and around communities that border the forest will be continuing their work to the east, near Ventana Canyon.

They will also execute additional firing operations on Friday in the area of Pima Canyon if conditions allow.

The fire grew overnight on Thursday to the northeast past Buster Spring into Montrose canyon.

The work on Thursday near Pima Canyon held overnight, with minimal fire growth in that area.

Fire did creep over retardant lines near upper western edge of Ventana Canyon.

There are some closures in place.

Catalina State Park is closed and large portions of the Coronado National Forest Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted.

View the closure order and map here.

More information on the Bighorn Fire can be found on InciWeb.

