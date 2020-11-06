Residents in areas including The Enclave at Pima Canyon, Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas, Pima Estates, were ordered to evacuate.

Evacuations were ordered as a lightning-caused fire burning in southern Arizona grew to 14,675 acres with 22% containment as of Monday morning, officials said.

The Bighorn Fire is burning in Casa Adobes near Tucson.

It sparked in the Santa Catalina Mountains around 10 p.m. on June 5.

Three firefighters were treated for minor heat-related illnesses as they fought the fire in triple-degree heat Sunday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed Catalina Highway to the public at milepost zero. Only residents and business owners may pass.

Residents of The Enclave at Pima Canyon, Villas at Rancho Sin Vacas, Pima Estates, Villa Milano at Rancho Sin Vacas, Sin Vacas, Catalina Ridge Estates, and The Canyons were ordered to evacuate Friday.

Portions of the Catalina area near Catalina State Park, with boundaries at Southerland Trail on the west and Rollins Road on the north, are under "GO" evacuation order, Pima County officials said Saturday.

Evacuation orders were lifted for residents of the area of East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road on Sunday evening. However, officials are urging people to those returning home to remain alert.

People in the following areas were asked to be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen:

The remaining area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road

The area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive

The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park

The area of southeast/east Oro Valley including all areas east of Oracle Road from north of Magee to Catalina State Park

The Mt. Lemmon/ Mt. Bigelow area north of Organization Ridge Road Area, including Summerhaven

Residents in those areas were asked to consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected areas with family or friends.

A cooling shelter is available at Canyon Del Oro High School in Oro Valley.

Residents of Pima County are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at emergencyalerts.pima.gov/.

There are some closures in place.

Catalina State Park is closed and large portions of the Coronado National Forest Santa Catalina Ranger District near the fire are restricted.

View the closure order and map here.

More information on the Bighorn Fire can be found on InciWeb.