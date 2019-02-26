SACO, Maine — The Saco community is grieving over the death of a popular teacher.

47-year-old Robin Stinson was an English teacher at Saco Middle School. She died from a medical event while driving home from work on Monday, Feb. 25 around 4:45 p.m.

Police say the medical event resulted in Stinson's car going off the Maine Turnpike southbound between Exit 36 in Saco and Exit 32 in Biddeford.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26 classes at Saco Middle School were cancelled.

Some students spent the day remembering Robin Stinson, who they call one of their favorite teachers.

Lindsay DesRoberts and Rylie Prejean remember Saco Middle School teacher Robin Stinson who died Monday

NCM

Sixth grader, Rylie Prejean, was in Stinson's English class this year.

"She was very outgoing. She always made us all feel, like, better if something happened. She was really nice and supportive."

Seventh grader, Lindsay DesRoberts, who had Stinson for a teacher last year, said Stinson was always looking out for the well being of all students.

"She tried to get in touch with a bunch of students if she noticed they were sad or off. She always helped."

Lindsay said she was shocked when she heard the news that Mrs. Stinson had died.

"It was really hard. I went to her for a bunch of stuff, and it was heartbreaking."

"I immediately started crying because I thought of all the good memories we had," Rylie said. "It was devastating"

But Rylie remarked she'll always cherish the last thing that happened in Mrs. Stinson's English class Monday.

"When I was leaving, she hugged me and my friend. She hugged us and was really happy."

To honor their teacher, Lindsay and Rylie, along with their classmates, hope to fill Saco Middle School with sunshine when they return on Wednesday.

"Her favorite flower was a sunflower, so we're going to try to bring in as many sunflowers as we can" Lindsay said.

A bright and beautiful way to remember a treasured teacher.

Robin Stinson's husband, Tim Stinson, is the principal of Line Elementary School in West Newfield. They have two children.

Grief counselors from across the Saco school district and other towns and the Center for Grieving Children will be available at the middle school all week to offer help.