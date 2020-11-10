Belgrade man dies in motorcycle crash

Jakob Murray, 22, of Belgrade, was driving south on Route 7 when the driver of a 2013 Buick failed to see the motorcycle and turned in front of him.

BELGRADE, Maine — A Belgrade man was killed after a driver failed to see him and turned into his path.

On October 10, at approximately 3:25 p.m., Maine State Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Corinna.

The motorcyclist, Jakob Murray, 22, of Belgrade, was driving south on Route 7 when the driver of a 2013 Buick failed to see the motorcycle and turned in front of him.

Mr. Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maine State Police reconstruction team was called in, and the scene is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call Troop E at 207-973-3700 x. 9