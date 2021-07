Belfast Police Dept. says the child was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

BELFAST, Maine — A nine-year-old boy died following an incident involving a tow truck Monday afternoon, according to Belfast police.

Police chief Gerry Lincoln told NEWS CENTER Maine emergency crews responded to a parking lot on High Street around 2 p.m.

The child was taken to Waldo County General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Lincoln said.

No other information was released. It is still unclear just what caused the accident and how the boy was injured.

This story will be updated.