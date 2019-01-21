MAINE, USA — The New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl. It's their third consecutive trip and their fourth in five years.

The Pats beat the Kansas City Chiefs last night 37-31 in overtime.

The Patriots are heading to the Superbowl is a phrase most people outside of New England are frankly tired of hearing. For Pat's fans though, it is music to our ears.

Sunday's win again the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime earned the Patriots their 11th trip to the Superbowl -- the most in NFL history.

"You're down 4, greatest young QB you've ever seen, in a stadium with 74,000 people, screaming so loud you can't hear the audibles and we do that? You got to be kidding, it's fabulous." News Center's Bill Green said in the newsroom the morning after the big win.

Let's face it, we here in Patriots Nation are spoiled.

But even so, these down to the wire, nail biting games can be difficult to watch.

News Center photojournalist Kirk Cratty watched the game with his family. "My wife took a picture of me sitting on the edge of my seat, kinda rocking back and forth. It's the excitement of it."

And the stress of it all. "There were times during the game I'm thinking, 'Don't have a heart attack you old fool.' You know what I mean?" Bill Green quipped.

Oh, yes -- we do.

Patriot fans, particularly in the 4th quarter and in overtime, were watching the game with angst.

Taking to social media, many posted about their anxiety and wide range of emotions. Several people also posted a screen grab of their Fitbit, showing their accelerated heart rate during the game.

On Monday, the day after the AFC Championship game, we caught up with a family of die-hard Patriots fans at Rivalries in Falmouth. The three women were celebrating and catching their breath after the Patriots big win.

Patty Brown and her sister Heidi Dobson were wearing their Patriots gear.

Brown said, "Last night was like a roller coaster of emotions. I felt like I played the game." Dobson added, "She looked like she played the game."

Brown joked, "I kinda know how Tom feels this morning."

Heidi Dobson's daughter, Stephanie Dobson, says she likes the close games -- they make for a better experience. "You want the blowout because you want to confirm you won, but the edge of your seat ones are fun."

Especially when Tom Brady is your quarterback.

Stephanie Dobson added, "I love when it's the end of the game and they give Brady the ball -- you never know."

You certainly don't.

Bill Green said, "I tweeted '2 minutes to go, 3 time outs and Tom Brady. I'll take my chances.'"

And more times than not, those chances are in our favor.

The Patriots will play the Rams in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta on February 3rd.

