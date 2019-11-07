ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Beddington man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from the Ellsworth Police Department.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday an Ellsworth Police Officer saw a pickup operating erratically on High Street, said Ellsworth Chief Glenn Moshier. The officer pulled over the pickup but before the officer could speak with the driver he took off.

Moshier said another Ellsworth Police cruiser was in the area and was trying to protect oncoming traffic when the pickup intentionally swerved into the cruiser, sideswiping the front passenger's side and then continued to flee.

Ellsworth Police Officers pursued the pickup on Oak Street and then onto State Street, Moshier said, before discontinuing the pursuit due to the dangerous manner in which the pickup was being operated.

Moshier said, the pickup was later located on Route 9 in Township 22 by the Washington County Sheriff's Department and the driver, 38-year-old Jess M. Gerrish of Beddington was arrested and taken to Hancock County Jail.

Moshier said Gerrish faces 11 charges: failure to stop for a police officer; driving to endanger; OUI; reckless conduct; eluding; criminal speed; leaving the scene of a PD accident; failure to report by quickest means; refusing to sign a V Sac; attempted aggravated assault; and a summons for no seat belt.

Moshier said there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Damage to the Ellsworth Police Department cruiser is cosmetic and estimated over $1,000.