CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Athletes from Maine and beyond are arriving in Cape Elizabeth for Saturday's Beach to Beacon 10k. That includes the push-rim competitors who race on specialized wheelchairs.

For the last 13 years, the Landing in Cape Elizabeth has hosted many of the athletes. Even though they are from all different state, they’ve become friends through this tradition. Hermin Garic, 28, made the drive from Utica, New York and this will be his third year.

“Competing is just in my blood so I like coming out to any race that brings out competitors, you know you have a little fun," said Garic. "And the course is just beautiful you go along the beach and you finish at a lighthouse, couldn't ask for more.”

"Being with a great community of wheelchair racers is awesome," said Christina Kouros of Cape Elizabeth.

Even though Korous is "local," she dropped by the Landing to check in with familiar competitors, who stay here every year. She signed up for her hometown race in 2011 and looks forward to the women who come from all over to compete.

"It's awesome," she said. "Because the first few years I was by myself."

Also arriving from away is 15-year-old Jason Robinson.

"My dad's like that would be a fun place to go because we've never been to Maine before and I could do something I love," said Robinson. "So I went out to race in Maine I came out last year and it's a very fun race."

The New York native knew early on he wanted to be a racer.

"There's a local race near us called Boilmaker and when I was 10 I wanted to do Boilmaker."

But these specialized push-rim chairs are expensive.

"So my fourth-grade class raised enough money for me to have a racing wheelchair...And that's what sparked love for racing for me."

It was that same race that helped Hermin Garic get his head start.

"They said you know try it in your everyday wheelchair and if you can complete it in under two hours and 15 minutes with the wheelchair challenge is what we have, do it in one of these chairs that I'm in right now, you win a racing chair. So I did that when I was 15," said Garic, who won. "And I've been racing ever since."

Garic races all over the world with 38-year-old Richard Agee, of Irvington, Kentucky.

"It's so much more than just getting out there and pushing," said Agee. "It's the people you meet, the places the chair can take you."

Although their last trip to compete in Japan didn't go according to plan.

"I trained for five years to go to there this was the first year in 35 years they didn't actually have the race. They had a typhoon," Agee said.

Up until six years ago, Agee was a runner and competed in marathons. Until one small bite changed his life forever.

"I actually got bit by a tick and got Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever."

A rare but potentially deadly disease.

"Caused an infection in my spine and swelled my spinal cord up and crushed it...But changed my life for the better," said Agee. "I know that sounds weird but I was working myself to death and didn't really have a purpose and now I have both."

Athletes from all over and with varying stories of how and why they race. For some the road was rocky but the reward is worth it, to race along Maine's rocky coast.

© NEWS CENTER Maine