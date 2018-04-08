Getting to the starting line: You'll notice the early morning humidity for sure. You also might have to dodge a couple drops. 68°

On your mark, get set, GO!: Still humid (remember, sweat doesn't evaporate as well when it's humid, so it'll be harder for your body to cool itself down, take it easy). Possible a couple sprinkles too, but doesn't looks like significant rain. 70°

Finish line & celebrations: Still humid, still the possibility for a sprinkle. 73°

Refueling (lunchtime): Warmer with a few showers likely. 76°

Have fun everyone and be safe!

