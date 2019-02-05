WALTHAM, Mass. — Deer are a common sight in New England. What's another common sight? Baseball. But what about deer and baseball together?

This week, Brandeis University took on Case Western Reserve University on their home diamond in Waltham, Massachusetts, when a few deer decided to join.

Entering on right field, the deer made their way across looking for a way out. When they reached left field, a player tried to open the fence for them, but they spooked and ran back the other way.

Case Western bested Brandeis with a 17-4 win.