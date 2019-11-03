BANGOR, Maine — Seven men call the Fresh Start Sober Living House in Bangor their home.

"Without safe housing, many of these men are being released from jail or coming out of treatment centers and going back into a situation that doesn't support recovery well," says Rickrode.

The Fresh Start Sober Living House is privately owned by a man in long-time recovery, Scott Pardy. He knows the first-hand about the need for sober living facilities because he is in long-time recovery.

Pardy is looking to expand his service and purchase another home. He is looking for people in the community who believe in this type of work to donate. If you're interested in donating, head to the house's GoFundMe page.

Pardy says the sober house doesn't just help the men who live there, it helps make Bangor a better place.

"It gives someone a hand-up instead of a hand-out and keeps the streets somewhat safer. If we have people here in recovery then they're not out doing bad things," says Pardy.

The men who live in the home are considered members, not renters. They pay membership fees that sometimes cover Scott Pardy's costs, sometimes don't.

He's okay with the thin financial line because he is passionate about filling a need in his community.