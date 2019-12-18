BANGOR, Maine — Bangor students might be getting new athletic facilities.

That's what the school board, city council, and superintendent Betsy Webb are discussing.

Webb said this project could cost $2.5 million. That money would go toward Cameron Stadium, where Bangor High School plays football and runs track.

As of now, the track team can't hold meets because the facility doesn't meet the eight-lane requirement.

The project wouldn't just benefit students participating in track and football. If the school gets turf fields, other sports can play there as well because the fields wouldn't have to dry out for two off seasons.

"I do know when we travel around and we go to sporting events, we play soccer. And we go and see all these other facilities and we're like why don't we have something like that in Bangor," William Nichols said.

Nichols has three daughters that have either graduated from Bangor High School or are currently in the school district.

"And she [his daughter] notices that. That's a frequent comment. Why can't we have fields like that," he added.

