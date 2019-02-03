BANGOR, Maine — The renovation of the Bangor Humane Society will include a small addition and a new entryway that will face the parking lot.

The Bangor Humane Society so far has raised 1.2-million of the 1.75 million need to reach their goal.

The original structure was built in 1996.

"We're looking towards the future" Says Suzan Prendergast, Executive Director at Bangor Humane Society. "We would like to save more lives. we would like to have a facility that is comfortable for all of our pets. a place where our cats are able to climb and have vertical condos instead of a box and quieter dog kennels and of the facility that is more welcoming to the public."

Construction is planned to start in August and they will remain open during the renovation.

For more on the renovation and how to help visit their website.