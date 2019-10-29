BANGOR, Maine — Bangor the City Council members voted unanimously Monday night in favor of allowing police to charge fees to group homes and homeless shelters that call 911 for non-emergency reasons.

The purpose is to reduce unnecessary calls.

Council members agreed that emergencies include when a patient is aggressive, violent, suicidal or when someone is in danger.

NCM

"I think it is very unlikely that the city will be charging many fees on this," said Bangor City Council member, Ben Sprague.

Sprague said there are things that the staff of shelters should be doing instead of calling Bangor Police.

RELATED : What to do (and not to do) when you text 911

The Bangor Police Department will charge $31 per responding officer for more than four non-emergency calls made from the same institution.

Then they'll charge $155 for nine or more requests per responding officer.

According to the Bangor Police Department, this is an issue affecting other police departments statewide.