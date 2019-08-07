PORTLAND, Maine — An area of the Portland International Jetport was evacuated Monday afternoon after a fire in a dumpster. It was located right next to baggage claim, on the outside of the building.

"One of the first crews to arrive on-scene immediately went inside and made sure everyone was out of the building," said Deputy Chief Jon Hendricks of the Portland Fire Department. “We have a lot of people moving through the Jetport this time of year, so we want to get whatever small fire extinguished as quickly as possible, so it doesn’t turn into a great big event."

The heat and smoke damaged part of the awning near the baggage claim pickup area.

An official with the Jetport tells NEWS CENTER Maine flights were not impacted by the fire and passengers were able to return to grab their luggage.

Deputy Chief Hendricks says this was the second fire this crew responded to on Monday.

"They were battling a structure fire earlier.. so these crews have been out in the heat. With all that gear on, even if they are not doing any activity you can overheat pretty quickly,” said Hendricks.

An investigator has been called to determine the origin and cause of the fire.