POLAND, MAINE, Maine — People across the country and the state are pushing for change after two mass shootings took place less than 24 hours apart over the weekend, killing at least 31 people and injuring at least 50 more combined.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Texas Wal-Mart, killing 22 and wounding more than 20 others. Early Sunday morning, a gunman attacked a popular Dayton, Ohio nightclub, killing 9 and injuring 26 others.

Many Democrats are pushing for stricter gun laws, including making changes to improve how the background check process works. It's something President Donald Trump echoed in a tweet Monday morning -- and now, so is a Maine gun shop owner.

Joe Cimino, President of Top Gun of Maine in Poland, says it's a problem that can make his job extremely difficult. He says the way the FBI does background checks on gun sales right now works, but there are flaws in the system. For example, Cimino says information about the buyer not coming back in a timely fashion or accurately, can lead to bigger problems down the road.

Another huge part of this conversation surrounds mental health. Cimino says gun shop owners don't have access to those types of records, and with HIPA laws in place, it's not likely that information could be released to them anyway.

So how can the United States avoid guns getting into the hands of the wrong people? Cimino says there isn't just one answer, but that it's one of the most crucial parts of his job.

Cimino will begin profiling someone looking to purchase a gun as soon as they approach the property. He says some people might not like that, but it's the best way to make sure the person looking to buy a firearm has good intentions -- especially knowing the background check system in place now needs work.

"As far as the background checks -- could it be improved? Absolutely. And I think the FBI would agree that there are certain areas in the background check for information that they are not privy to," Cimino said. "So, before we go tinkering with a system with 30,000 rules, we certainly need to fix the system as it is right now and try to improve on the system."

When asked about what impact he thought banning certain firearms would have on preventing tragedies down the road, Cimino says he's not sure it would work. He says even if there was a ban on assault weapons, like AR-15's or AK-47's -- guns used time and time again in these tragic mass shootings -- people would still have access to other guns that look different, but ultimately do the same thing.

