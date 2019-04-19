AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's capital city was hit with a computer virus that was so bad it forced the closure of Augusta City Hall.

The Kennebec Journal reports that the virus brought down the network and shut down computers Thursday. But the city's phone system and the public safety radio system remained up and running, allowing dispatchers, police, fire and ambulance staff to communicate.

Ralph St. Pierre, assistant city manager, said municipal financial systems, billing, automobile excise, assessor's records and general assistance were frozen. He said officials stopped the virus before it spread to school department files or servers.

St. Pierre said the servers "froze rock solid and you can't pierce it." But he said there's no evidence that data was stolen.