Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot shared by businesses in the 700 block of Center Street.

Officers on scene tell NEWS CENTER Maine that someone called 9-1-1 after midnight on Monday, saying they heard a gunshot in the area.

Police confirm one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Investigators aren't saying anything else at this time.

There are two large areas taped off in the parking lot, which is shared by businesses including Planet Fitness and Big Lots.

