AUBURN, Maine — Whether it's to get lost, relax, or learn something new, we turn to books for those reasons and more. The owner of a long-standing Auburn book shop is getting ready to start a new chapter in his life.

He has tens of thousands of books. The problem is, there's nowhere for them all to go.

Walter Lance runs the shop with his girlfriend.

"We both had a lot of books, moved in together and opened a book store," he said.

That was 16 years ago.

"It was just a little tiny thing with 5,000 books," he said. "Now there are 150,000 books."

His best sellers: Norah Roberts and Stephen King.

The shelves for all of these books were donated by Pioneer Plastics and made with leftover flooring for bowling alleys.

"If you put a board up when you move a book you sand the bottom of the book," Lance explains. "But these are smooth."

Despite the pristine condition of the books, Lance realizes he can't keep it all.

"In a little bit of a mess right now," he said. "We are, as of the first of the month, to be out of here."

The landlord says he notified Lance in October that he would be seeking a new tenant. For months Lance has been trying to sell what's left.

"As time goes on as working 24 hours 7 days a week to do whatever it takes to remove the books is starting to wear to where I'm almost going to be glad to say I'm done," said Lance.

Now, a lot at the book store is available for free.

Lance cherishes the books he's collected for years.

"You can go on the internet and it may give you an answer which may or may not be right, plus it can change," he said. "You go to a book you can't change it."

Books he doesn't want to see go to the dump.

"I want it to go to homes," he said.

So others can enjoy reading them, as much as he has.