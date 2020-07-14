Live: Attorney of Floyd family announces federal wrongful death lawsuit against City of Minneapolis

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the death of black men at the hands of police is "a public health crisis" in America.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family of George Floyd, has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in Floyd's death.

During a press conference Wednesday Crump said the lawsuit was filed in the name of George Floyd and his surviving children. He told reporters that Floyd's death while in custody of Minneapolis police is "an unprecedented case," calling for an unprecedented legal action.

"It was not just the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds," Crump said. "But it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him."

Crump maintains that what happened that night was not an isolated incident, but a reflection of departmental indifference and a culture that encourages excessive force and racism to devalue people of color.

"This is a crisis in America, a public health crisis," Crump said, while describing the issue of black men dying at the hands of police officers. "This is the tipping point for policing in America."