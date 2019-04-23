BELFAST, Maine — Things were a little tense around Belfast Tuesday morning as some employees at Belfast’s largest employer were told they'd lost their jobs.

Belfast Economic Development Director Thomas Kittredge said he had heard about the layoffs but did not know exactly how many people would be affected.

The company had 925 employees in 2016, and Kittredge believes that number is higher now.

“Any number of employees that are cut is significant to Belfast,” Kittredge told NEWS CENTER Maine.

A spokesperson for athenahealth would only confirm that less than 4% of athenahealth’s total corporate workforce was let go and would not comment on specific regions, including whether that included Belfast.

They also said: "We recently launched the transformation of our business and are reorganizing our resources as we integrate athenahealth and Virence Health into a single company with a sharpened strategic focus and unified sense of purpose and direction.

"As with any large transaction of this size, there are overlaps in functional areas. While we’ve had to make some difficult decisions, we have implemented a new organizational model that enables faster decision making, decreases bureaucracy and consolidates capabilities so we can best deliver value to the 160,000 providers on our network."

Belfast City Councilor Michael Hurley had also heard about the athenahealth layoffs, and said, 'It’s never fun to be one of the people who is notified of this kind of news but I believe the number is few."