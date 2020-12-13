At-sea monitoring coming to herring fishery in April

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it will begin selecting vessels for monitoring coverage on April 1.

ROCKLAND, Maine — The federal government plans to require herring fishing boats to participate in industry-funded monitoring starting in April.

At-sea monitoring programs allow the government to collect important data that helps manage fisheries.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it intends to begin selecting vessels in the herring fishery for monitoring coverage on April 1.

NOAA says the plan could be altered by health mandates or travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.