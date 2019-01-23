SEBRING, Fla. — At least five people are dead after a shooting at a bank in Highlands County, and the suspect has surrendered to SWAT officers.

"We have suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime," said Karl Hoglund, Sebring police chief.

Police say the 21-year-old man called 911 around 12:36 p.m. to say he fired shots inside the SunTrust Bank off U.S. Highway 27 near Tubbs Road in Sebring.

The names of the victims have not been released. The suspect was identified as Zephen Xaver.

Police and deputies surrounded the bank and tried negotiating with the armed man. When efforts to make him come out didn't work, the Highlands County SWAT team went inside and convinced him to surrender.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was a "terrible day for Sebring, Highlands County and for the people of the state of Florida." He pledged the resources of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in the investigation.

He said the individual involved needs to face "swift and exacting justice."

"I want to thank both the Sebring Police Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for their response and continued efforts during this tragedy," the governor said.

Sebring police, a Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, K-9 units and the Sebring Fire Department all responded to the scene.

"The FBI is in coordination with local law enforcement agencies regarding a shooting at a Sun Trust Bank branch in Sebring, Florida," the FBI wrote in a statement.

U.S. 27 was temporarily shut down near the scene.

Businesses near the SunTrust bank were temporarily placed on lockdown. At least two nearby schools were on lockdown, but those lockdowns have since been lifted. The Highlands County school board said buses may be delayed due to traffic congestion in the area.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office asked co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust bank to go to the Inn on the Lakes at Golfview Road.

