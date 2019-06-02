When some Maine taxpayers tried to use Maine's FastFile (I-File) system, they saw a message that said, "check back." Now the system appears to be working.

Since the start of the new month, taxpayers have tried to access the I-file form on the Maine Revenue Services' website. The message that would appear: "check back for updates on the opening date to I-file your 2018 1040 return."

"I don't understand what the problem is, it's always been up and running by the end of January," said Carrie Arsenault of Mexico, Maine.

Arsenault said she e-mailed Maine Revenue Services twice to find out when it would be working again and was told to check every few days.

"With the possible delays of the Federal income tax returns, it would be nice to get the State return ASAP," she wrote to NEWS CENTER Maine in an e-mail. "Can you find out why the delay this year? And if we should just file a paper return instead of waiting?"

"I am trying to help my daughter, Samantha file her income taxes in Maine, but this system is still not open," wrote Richard Harden in another e-mail to NEWS CENTER Maine. "Can you look into it?"

The I-file system could not be accessed Wednesday morning.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

David Heidrich Jr., director of communications for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, says the "delay in availability is connected to the Maine Legislature's late adoption of tax conformity to the federal Internal Revenue Code last year."

He says 3.2% of Maine tax returns were filed using I-File last year.

"The I-File service is used by individuals looking for a free way to complete their Maine tax return," Heidrich said.

In January the department announced Maine's FastFile (I-File) application would be available in early February. By 1 p.m. Wednesday, a link to I-file a 2018 return appeared and was available for taxpayers to use.

"With the FastFile service launching earlier [Wednesday] afternoon, we have met that commitment," said Heidrich.