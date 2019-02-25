News sources out of Boston report that an arrest warrant could be issued as early as Monday for Robert Kraft, and other men accused of soliciting prostitution.

The solicitation charges come after investigators say they have video evidence of the men at Florida massage parlors. In all, police say nearly 200 men are part of the months-long investigation.

The defendants are accused of paying for sexual services from women who were allegedly victims of an international human trafficking ring.

This is a developing story.