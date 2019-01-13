NEW LIMERICK, Maine — Aroostook County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man and a woman, both from New Limerick.

Deputies say they want to conduct a well-being check on 48-year-old Crista Nelson. They ask anyone who has seen or heard from her in the last 24 hours to contact them immediately.

They also are looking for 26-year-old Michael Cullins. Deputies say they have an arrest warrant for Cullins for an incident that occurred in New Limerick on Thursday. Deputies say if anyone sees Cullins, they should not approach him.

Anyone with information can contact the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office on their Facebook page, or call them at (800)432-7842.