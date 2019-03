ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for the public's help in finding Joshua L. Hussey.

Police say Hussey is armed with a handgun and is believed to be in the Androscoggin - Oxford County areas.

Hussey is wanted on warrants including felony domestic violence, domestic terrorism, order of protection violations, and probation revocation.

If you have any information on Hussey, the Maine State Police ask that you call Trooper Nathan Jamo at 207-624-7076.