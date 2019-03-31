DETROIT, Maine — Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a River Rd. residence in Detroit Saturday and found a man going in-and-out of consciousness after a reported stabbing. The man was transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield with stab wounds to the back of the head, face, throat, and arm, according to deputies.

Witnesses told investigators 41-year-old Michael Greenlaw, of Waterville, was the suspect and an argument escalated into a stabbing. Greenlaw reportedly left the scene at 2:00 a.m. and turned up, after an extensive search, at a neighbors residence sitting on the floor and he appeared to be intoxicated, deputies say. He was arrested without incident but refused to give a full statement.

Greenlaw is charged with Elevated Aggravated assault and is currently at the Somerset County Jail. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bail.

The victims' condition was not released and an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.