Aquaboggan Water Park closes for the season

The water park sites "strict and inconsistent state regulations" as the reason it's shutting down for the season.

SACO, Maine — Aquaboggan Water Park announces it's shutting down for the season, effective immediately.

The park released a statement saying:

"It is with great disappointment that Aquaboggan Water Park will be closing for the season effective immediately. Due to strict and inconsistent state regulations, it is no longer possible for us to remain open while remaining in compliance with the changes in guidelines. While we firmly disagree that some of these regulations should apply to Aquaboggan, staff and guest safety has always been the number one priority and we will always place public health above profit. We plan to confront the inconsistency of the guidelines by working to create policy change rather than operate against them, but unfortunately this takes time.

To all our guests: Thank you for a wonderful season this year. We are so grateful for the opportunity to safely provide you and your family summer entertainment in a turbulent part of not only the state's, but the world's history.

To our staff: Thank you for all of your hard work and time you put in this summer to take every precaution to keep our community safe. You have all done an excellent job and we couldn't be more proud to call you a part of our team.

For those of you with unused passes purchased for this year, we will honor them in 2021. For season pass holders, thank you for your continued loyal support, we will be discounting your renewals for next year. Please reach out to info@aquabogganwaterpark.com for more information.