BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man from Brunswick and a member of the Mid Coast Hospital staff were quarantined Thursday after the man told employees he was exposed to anthrax.

As reported by our media partners at the Portland Press Herald, his home, car, and the man himself were all tested for any traces of the bacteria, but none were found.

Judy Kelsh, director of marketing and communications for the hospital said it was determined that there was no presence of Anthrax spores in or around the patient and no risk of exposure to others.

Police concluded that the 44-year-old man was experiencing mental health issues at the time that made him believe he had been exposed, according to the Portland Press Herald. The newspaper also reported that the man is not known to police and that no charges are likely to result.

Kelsh said the hospital followed emergency protocols, and that the incident was treated as a scare.

Members of the Brunswick police and fire departments, as well as the Maine Center for Disease Control also responded to the incident.

No patient information will be released, as per hospital policy.