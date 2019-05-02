PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police Lieutenant Robert Martin says an investigation is underway of an armed robbery at Mi Sen Noodle Bar on Congress Street that happened Saturday.

Police say a man who smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated walked into the restaurant on Feb. 2 around 9:50 p.m. and asked to use the restroom. Later the man used a knife to try and get an employee to open the register.

Surveillance images, released to police by the restaurant's owner, show a man of interest wearing a green hood.

No one was injured.

The suspect left with the cash drawer from the register heading east on Congress Street. He then tried to get into a car that was stopped in traffic at the intersection of Congress and High Streets but the door was locked.

He was last seen running on High Street towards Spring Street.

The suspect is described as a white male 6’01”, medium build with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing an oversized dark colored jacket over a beige shirt, over a pink shirt and a green hooded sweatshirt.

We are asking for anyone that has information that might help us to call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

"All of the staff are in shock, but luckily no one was physically injured," the restaurant's Facebook page wrote in a post.

The restaurant urged local business owners and workers to use caution in the wake of this incident.

This incident happened roughly one week after police say a Portland taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint after picking up two men in Monument Square and driving them to a Munjoy Hill address. Police say it happened on January 27 just before 8 p.m.

The suspects are described as white males in their late 20's or early 30's with medium-length brown hair. One of the suspects was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. The other was said to be wearing a brown coat.

Police say there is no update at this time on that investigation.

