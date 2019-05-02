PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police Lieutenant Robert Martin says an investigation is underway after an armed robbery at Mi Sen Noodle Bar on Congress Street. It happened Saturday.

Surveillance images, released to police by the restaurant's owner, show a man of interest wearing a green hood.

"All of the staff are in shock, but luckily no one was physically injured," the restaurant's Facebook page wrote in a post.

The restaurant urged local business owners and workers to use caution in the wake of this incident.

There's no word on a suspect at this time.

This incident happened roughly one week after police say a Portland taxi driver was robbed at knife point after picking up two men in Monument Square and driving them to a Munjoy Hill address. Police say it happened on January 27 just before 8 p.m.

The suspects are described as white males in their late 20's or early 30's with medium-length brown hair. One of the suspects was last seen wearing dark colored clothing. The other was said to be wearing a brown coat.

Police say there is no update at this time on that investigation.