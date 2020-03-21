AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills directed Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso to open all inland waters to open water fishing and waive the requirement for a recreational fishing license.

The license waiver runs through April 30 and does not apply to individuals who have had their fishing license suspended or revoked. It also does not apply to activities which require a commercial freshwater fishing license or permit.

Inland waters were initially set to open to open water fishing on April 1. The change does not open any body of water to ice fishing that is currently closed to ice fishing.

These changes were made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

