SHOW # 1

What’s Going On: A live concert of Marvin Gaye’s Epic Soul Suite

Friday Aug. 10 at the Dance Hall in Kittery

Info: https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events-list/2017/10/14/latin-dance-party-with-lookie-lookie

1971, soul singer Marvin Gaye released his 11th studio album, "What's Going On." The album was a smash hit with songs like "Mercy Mercy Me" "The Ecology," "Inner City Blues (Make We Wanna Holler)" and the title track, all of which offer commentary on issues like inner-city violence and the environment. On Friday night in Kittery, a 10-piece band featuring members of Boston acts Melodeego, Ali McGuirk Band, Either/Orchestra, The Rationales, Kong, Zili Misik and Boston Soul Revue will gather to perform the album its entirety. They'll also throw in some of Gaye's early hits and duets with Tammi Terrell for what will surely be a tremendous night paying homage to one of the great ones.

SHOW # 2

Della Mae

Tuesday, August 12 at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

Info: http://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/della-mae/

Since forming in Boston in 2009, Nashville-based string band Della Mae has established a reputation as a charismatic live act comprised of some of the finest players in bluegrass, Americana and beyond. Originating from different musical backgrounds and states across the US and Canada, each member brings distinct elements that make Della Mae such a beloved band. Together they have a completely original style – sensitive yet assertive, intense yet playful, steeped in tradition yet undeniably current. Versatile instrumentalists and vocalists, they draw from a bottomless well of roots influences to create vibrant original music that conveys expansive musical vision.

SHOW # 3

Belly

Wednesday, Aug. 22 at Port City Music Hall in Portland

INFO: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1646494-evening-belly-2018-dove-portland/

Alternative rock band Belly was active from 1991-95, releasing the albums Star in ‘93 and King in ‘95. The band re-formed in 2016 and released it’s 3rd album, DOVE, on May 4th, 2018: line up is the LEGENDARY Tanya Donelly, Gail Greenwood, Tom Gorman and Chris Gorman.

Belly formed in 1991 after Tanya Donelly left the critically acclaimed Throwing Muses, which she’d founded with her stepsister Kristin Hersh while they were both still in high school. Just prior to leaving the Muses, Tanya co-founded The Breeders as a side project with Kim Deal of The Pixies, but soon realized she needed more space to pursue her own fractured-fairytale alternative-pop-rock song-writing vision. Belly released “Star” in 1993 and “King” in 1995 and disbanded without ceremony on Nov. 11, 1995. “Star” is home to the Belly CLASSIC tune “Feed the Tree”

In early 2016 Belly launched a website and announced they would be reuniting for a series of shows. A run of sold-out shows in July in the UK was followed by a string of major-city shows in the US in August and September. THIS YEAR when they released “King.”

SHOW #4

Ghostland featuring the Ghost of Paul Revere, Shovels & Rope, Ballroom Thieves , Max Garcia Covoner, Sibylline and Maine Youth Rock Orchestra

Saturday, Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, Portland

INFO: https://www.statetheatreportland.com/event/1668613-ghostland-ghost-paul-revere-portland/

Incredible lineup led by Maine’s Ghost of Paul Revere. Every act on this lineup is OUTSTANDING but I’d love to give an extra shout out to Shovels & Rope, the folk rock duo of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent out of South Carolina.

