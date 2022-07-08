Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off in Maine

If you missed out on the fun on Saturday, there's still time to go to your favorite participating farms and restaurants on Sunday.

HOLDEN, Maine — The second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend is underway in Maine with exciting events, deals, and treats located across the state.

Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries in Holden is one of many farms, breweries, restaurants, and bakeries participating in the weekend fun. Rhonda Warren owns the 30 acres of land it sits on with her husband. The business sort of fell into their lap.

"My husband and I basically bought the property not knowing the blueberries were here, and so from there, we just started nurturing it and harvesting them," Warren said. "One thing led to another, and forty years later we're still doing it."

Warren says there are a few factors that distinguish wild blueberries from the others.

"Mother nature provides them. They don't need to be planted. They need to be nurtured, though. They're a bi-annual crop. They're very low to the ground. It takes a lot more to make a pound, and they're much sweeter," Warren explained.

The event, falling on the weekend of August 6 and 7, turned out to be perfect timing for some blueberry lovers visiting from away, like Christopher and Phyllis Bates.

"Blueberry picking was on the list, but we had no idea until we got here it's this weekend," Christopher Bates said.

"Yeah, we just lucked out," Phyllis Bates added.

The two decided a trip to Maine this summer was the best way to escape the sweltering temperatures in Texas.

"This was as north as we could get," Phyllis Bates said.

The couple says they're enjoying their trip to the Pine Tree State so far.

"I've eaten lobster twice every day since I've been here," Christopher Bates said.

"He wants to buy a cabin on Moosehead Lake," Phyllis Bates added. She, though, isn't fully convinced.

"We haven't been here for winter so, come on," Phyllis Bates said.

The two also lucked out in being able to get the full experience at Copeland Hill this weekend. The owners decided for this weekend only, visitors could rake and pick their own blueberries.

"Well, I think we got enough blueberries, don't you think?" Phyllis Bates said.

"All this for two days ... It ought to hold us," Christopher Bates said.

"It's a very important part of Maine culture because other than parts of Canada, it's the only place you're gonna get these berries," Warren said.

For a full list of locations participating in Wild Blueberry Weekend across the state, click here.