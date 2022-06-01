Rep. Pingree, USDA officials evaluate food infrastructure funding rollout

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a plan to invest $2 billion to improve food supply chains across the country.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Representative Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt on Monday to meet with organic farmers in Maine to discuss recent challenges they've faced, as well as new funding made available by the USDA.

Last week, the USDA released its framework for a plan to invest $2 billion in an effort to improve food infrastructure and address supply chain challenges across the nation.

"Our food system is the foundation of a strong, functioning America, and the pandemic exposed cracks in that foundation," Pingree said. "The USDA’s plan will transform our food system to be more resilient, and its $2 billion investment exemplifies the Biden Administration’s understanding that agriculture is a key part of the climate solution."

On Monday, Moffitt and Pingree, as well as Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association Executive Director Sarah Alexander for a roundtable discussion with Maine organic farmers at Crystal Spring Community Farm in Brunswick.

Policy leaders discussed the details of the USDA's $2 billion plan to support food infrastructure in Maine and across the nation. Those funds will work to do things like providing more food options in rural communities, expanding and creating more organic operations at farms, and creating better markets for small and medium-sized farms.

"It's really focusing on advancing more locally. We saw during the pandemic how rigid our food system can be," Moffitt said.

"Maine is well-positioned to have more locally grown food, which reduces the amount of trucking we're doing around the country," Pingree said.

During the roundtable, farmers also discussed the impact of climate change on their business. According to Pingree and Moffitt, funding made available for organic farming practices can also help farmers mitigate climate impacts and be better prepared for the impacts of a changing climate.

"I think all of us are kind of trying to figure out how we can grow food in a new climate or a changing climate. And so I think any attention and any funding from the USDA is going to help us push in that direction," Seth Kroeck, owner and manager of Crystal Spring Community Farm.