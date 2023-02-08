Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures

"A large percentage of crops are going to be damaged," the vice president of Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit Orchard said.

LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state.

Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.

"It takes 365 days to grow fruit. It's not just one season or one month, Libby said.

He went on to say, one night, a few hours, or just one storm can make the difference between having a crop or not having a crop.

Libby added, "A large percent are going to be damaged, but we're dedicated to that five percent we need to get a crop."

Especially in New England, Libby said peach trees are more vulnerable to a rapid drop in temperature compared to apple trees.

"Peach trees are more of a southern fruit, so they are getting damaged at -6, -8, -12," the farmer said.

There isn't much farmers can do when a cold front comes in to protect their crops, like the 1,000 peach trees at Libby & Sons Orchard in Limerick.

Aidan Libby works maintenance year-round at his family's orchard.

While there isn't any damage to be seen after last weekend's temperature drop, Libby said it may still be there.

"It could hurt us in the long run," Aidan Libby said.

Now, it's a waiting game. They won't know the damage from the winter temperatures until they see the flowers bloom in late April or early May.