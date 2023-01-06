LDPV virus found prevalent in Maine wild turkeys

According to researchers at UMaine, more than half of the turkeys tested were found positive with the virus.

MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more.

Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.

After collecting samples from almost 700 wild turkeys here in Maine from 2017 to 2020, over 50 percent of the birds tested positive for the disease.

"I do think it should be monitored, especially since we were able to identify risk factors of infection," Shea said.

According to Shea, almost all of the birds were asymptomatic. She said looking for answers, not only as to how the virus is spreading, but also what the implications are, is crucial.

"It's not known how it's transmitted in wild turkeys. It could be vertically which means from hen to offspring, or it could be through direct contact," Shea said.

According to Shea, turkeys infected with the virus are not harmful to humans, but with LPDV having the potential to suppress the bird's immune systems, they may be more vulnerable to other diseases.

"It's not like a smoking gun," Kelsey Sullivan of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said. "But it does contribute to turkey populations if other things are going on, like other diseases."

Shea said the next step is looking into how the virus affects fertility in wild turkeys, and if it's spreading to their offspring.