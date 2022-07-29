Common Ground Country Fair returns in person this September

The event will take place Sept. 23-25.

UNITY, Maine — The 46th annual Common Ground Country Fair is returning to Unity in September, organizers say.

A news release from the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association stated the event will take place Sept. 23-25.

The annual celebration of rural living will be held in person this year, after two years of virtual events. The release stated the fair has been reworked to reduce congestion and long lines for COVID safety.

Highlights of the fair include:

Hundreds of exhibitors and activities centered around sustainable living, from fiber arts to green building.

Live music including David Mallet, Lynn Deeves Trio, El Grande, Caroline Cotter, Hambone, Dave & Fran, Kat Logan and New Shades of Blue are part of the three day line-up.

Children’s activities such as the Garden Parade, hay jump, making corn dolls, shaking cream into butter, making flatbreads and many more.

Organic foods from around Maine.

The Country Store where this year’s Fair poster, t-shirts, bags, and more are on sale.

An exciting lineup of keynote speakers including Frances Moore Lappé

, author of twenty books including Diet for a Small Planet; Maulian Dana, the first appointed Tribal Ambassador for the Penobscot Nation; and Muhidin Libah, the executive director of Somali Bantu Community in Maine.

“After two long years and a lot of planning, we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the fairgrounds and supporting a safe and healthy event. We hope you will immerse yourself in the full Common Ground experience and volunteer,” April Boucher, the fair’s director, said in the release.

For more information on the event, click here.